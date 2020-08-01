Advertisement

FSIS recalls Taquitos and Chimichangas Containing Diced Green Chilies: product may contain “hard plastic”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas products due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas products due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic.(FSIS)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas products containing Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated diced green chilies that have been recalled by the producer, Sun Valley Foods, due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic.

The hard plastic may pose a choking hazard or cause damage to teeth or gums. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products, which bear the USDA mark of inspection, should not be consumed.

The frozen RTE meat and poultry taquitos and chimichangas items were produced by Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. establishments in Lampasas, Texas, and San Diego, California.

The following products are subject to the public health alert: [View Labels (PDF only)]

· 19.2-oz. carton containing 16 pieces labeled as “Great Value Flour Chicken Taquitos Tortillas Stuffed with All White Chicken Meat & Monterey Jack Cheese” with a best if used by date of “11 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

· 20-oz carton containing 20 pieces labeled as “CASA MAMITA BEEF TAQUITOS ROLLED IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “26 JUN 2021” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

· 22.5-oz carton containing 15 pieces labeled as “CASA MAMITA CHICKEN AND CHEESE TAQUITOS ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “26 JUN 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel

· 15-oz. carton containing 15 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “08 JUL 2021” or “18 JUL 2021,” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

· 20-oz. carton containing 20 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “08 JUL 2021” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

· 22.5-oz carton containing 15 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “09 JUL 2021,” “14 JUL 2021” or “17 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

· 55.5-oz carton containing 37 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ VALUE PACK TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best if used by date of “15 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

· 60-oz. carton containing 60 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best if used by date of “9 JUL 2021” or “10 JUL 2021,” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

· 5-oz. individual plastic bag containing “JOSÉ OLÉ CHIMICHANGAS LOADED BEEF NACHO” with a best by date of “15 JUL 2021” and “EST. 17417” printed on the label.

The products bear the establishment number “EST 5590,” “P5590” or “EST. 17417” printed on the packaging above the expiration date. These products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered by Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. when they identified pieces of hard plastic in their production process and in a barrel of diced green chilies that was received from their ingredients supplier, Sun Valley Foods. Sun Valley Foods initiated a recall of the green chilies with the FDA. As more FDA information becomes available, FSIS will update this public health alert.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Willis Hwang, consumer affairs manager at Ajinomoto Foods, at (855) 742-5011.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 4 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Waco bars and breweries unite during COVID-19 shutdown

Updated: 18 hours ago
Waco bars and breweries unite over COVID-19 shutdown

News

Man shot in parking lot of local convenience store

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Killeen police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night.

News

Rep. Garcia gives update on push for change in military

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Rep. Sylvia Garcia provided an update on the push for change in the military.

Latest News

News

Attorney: Fort Hood soldier who shot, killed Austin protester ‘reasonably perceived a threat’

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Fort Hood soldier who shot and killed a protester over the weekend in Austin fired because he “reasonably perceived a threat to his life,” the soldier’s attorney said in a statement Friday.

News

Midway students eager to return

Updated: 22 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

National Politics

One-on-one with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz: COVID, China sanctions, TikTok security concerns and the RECLAIM Act

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jillian Angeline
Jillian Angeline talks with Sen. Ted Cruz about issues, including his concerns about the Chinese social media service TikTok.

News

Local economist encouraged with recovery, but remains cautious

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Paul Gately
A Waco economist says the May and June jobs reports show the economy is on the road to recovery but says it’s not out of the woods yet.

Our Town

Killeen: Man arrested on federal warrant

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A man named in a federal firearms warrant has been arrested in Killeen.

News

Midway ISD to start classes in August, students eager to return

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The Midway ISD will start the new school year in August, the district said in a text to parents Friday, and some students are eager to return to campus.