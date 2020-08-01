Advertisement

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas while Florida battens down

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 9:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Isaias over the Bahamas. Hurricane Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and headed toward the Florida coast, where officials said they were closing beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites. (NOAA via AP)
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 9:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Isaias over the Bahamas. Hurricane Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and headed toward the Florida coast, where officials said they were closing beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites. (NOAA via AP)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Hurricane Isaias has snapped trees and knocked out power while blowing through the Bahamas on Saturday.

It’s headed toward the Florida coast, where officials have closed beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites. Florida authorities say they’ve prepared shelters, but so far don’t expect to have to evacuate people.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the most important thing now is to “remain vigilant.”

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the maximum sustained winds weakened slightly to 80 miles per hour Saturday morning as it moved toward the Florida coast.

