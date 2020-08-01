Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas while Florida battens down

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Hurricane Isaias has snapped trees and knocked out power while blowing through the Bahamas on Saturday.

It’s headed toward the Florida coast, where officials have closed beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites. Florida authorities say they’ve prepared shelters, but so far don’t expect to have to evacuate people.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the most important thing now is to “remain vigilant.”

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the maximum sustained winds weakened slightly to 80 miles per hour Saturday morning as it moved toward the Florida coast.

