Mart coach scrambles to fill gaps in football schedule

Mart coach asks for games on twitter
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - High schools are scrambling to fill their football schedules for the upcoming season. After the McLennan county health authority rescinded the order delaying the start of in-person classes and on-campus activities.

Mart's Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Kevin Hoffman is thrilled that his team can start the football season along with the rest of the state. "We were the only school out of 93 schools that play in our division that wasn't gonna be able to start on time," explained Hoffman.

That's why this 2-A division II team is struggling to fill two gaps left on their schedule. It also doesn't help that they've won the last three state championships.

"It's just difficult to find people to play, but I would rather be on this end of it," said Hoffman.

Coach Hoffman says he's made hundreds of phone calls, and he's also been very active on Twitter, often featuring a custom made emoji.

He said he needed help from his assistant coach and daughter to create the emoji. He’s used it to have fun with this difficult situation.

