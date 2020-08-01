Rep. Garcia gives update on push for change in military

(KWTX) - During a virtual press conference with the media Friday, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia recapped the week in the nation’s capital and legislation surrounding Vanessa Guillen.

Garcia, who represents the 29th congressional district in Texas, talked about the legislation targeting the allegations of sexual harassment and assault within the military.

”It is a comprehensive reform package addressing sexual harassment in the Department of Defense and all of our military services,” she said.

The #IAmVanessaGuillen bill, which has been backed by Guillen’s family and started by their attorney Natalie Khawam, would also provide an independent avenue for service members to report their claims of sexual harassment and assault.

A bill has yet to be filed, Garcia said.

”It would also provide for money damages, any negligence on part of the military," she added.

Garcia says the proposed reform discussed during Wednesday’s House subcommittee hearing would also change the search process once a soldier goes missing.

”I think the bill will move. I think that it will be a lasting legacy of Vanessa Guillen. We look forward to working on this bill and pass it very soon,” she said.

On Thursday, the Guillen family met with President Donald Trump inside the White House. A rally and march for the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill was held prior to the meeting.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.