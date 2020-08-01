Youth football league begins season with new procedures in place

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Youth football leagues are gearing up for their fall seasons. A Waco United team held its first practice Saturday.

"We care for kids and families like they're ours," said Michelle Kelly, Waco United's Chief of Operations.

John and Michelle Kelly are two of the leaders of Waco United.

They say safety is their number one priority.

"We have grandkids out there so the same measures we have for them we have for all of the kids and all of the families," added Michelle Kelly.

New procedures are in place as practices begin, including COVID-19 screening.

Kids will workout in smaller groups. They'll be spaced more than six feet apart, and have to wear masks when not working out. The first team to try this Saturday said it was successful but an adjustment for all.

"The kids had not been to school yet so we're the first ones and they need to understand to wear their masks and keep their distance," said John Kelly, the president of Waco United.

Games will begin in late September, they're choosing to follow the UIL guidelines for 5A and 6A teams. They ultimately follow USA football regulations.

"They came out with an overall packet, but then we want to drill it down to our community and look at what McLennan County is doing.

Tackle football practices are underway, Flag will start strength and conditioning in a couple of weeks.

Registration is open until August 29.

