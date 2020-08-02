Advertisement

Another Gorgeous Day Before Muggy Air Returns

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
It’ll be a beautiful day across Central Texas as we’ll start with lows around 70°. We’ll have sunshine all day long with low humidity, but temperatures will still be warm this afternoon. We’ll hit the mid 90′s for highs again, and stay there until after sunset.

As we go back into the work week we’ll have a little bit of Gulf moisture return to the area, bringing the muggy air back by Tuesday. Because of this, a couple stray showers may pass through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening, but otherwise we’re looking to be dry all week. Highs will stay in the mid 90′s through Tuesday, but we’ll be back in the triple-digits by the end of the week.

