Protesters demand justice for Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Friends and family of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales held a protest demanding justice for him.

The group gathered outside the Killeen Police headquarters Saturday afternoon. Morales’ mother was in attendance. The family had just buried Morales during a funeral service in his hometown of Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

“We need justice and it’s urgent,” said Gary Shafter, a friend of Morales'. “If you don’t stay urgent about things sooner or later the case will go cold and we don’t want it to go cold.”

The group said Killeen police have not handled the investigation into Morales’ death with the rigor that it deserves.

Morales disappeared on August 19, 2019. The military initially declared him AWOL-- absent without leave. Later the Army added him to it’s deserter’s list.

Ten months following his disappearance his body was found in a wooded field on the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen.

Although investigators suspect foul play in Morales’ death, they have not arrested any suspects.

