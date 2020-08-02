Historic SpaceX Crew Dragon splashdown with NASA astronauts after 45 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The SpaceX capsule that carried two astronauts into orbit has made a dramatic splashdown to close out a two-month test flight.

The capsule carrying Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

It is the first splashdown in 45 years for NASA astronauts and the first time a private company has brought people back from orbit.

Their return clears the way for another SpaceX crew flight as early as next month.