Historic SpaceX Crew Dragon splashdown with NASA astronauts after 45 years

In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX capsule splashes down Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 in the Gulf of Mexico. Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken spent a little over two months on the International Space Station. It will mark the first splashdown in 45 years for NASA astronauts and the first time a private company has ferried people from orbit. (NASA TV via AP) (NASA TV via AP)
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX capsule splashes down Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 in the Gulf of Mexico. Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken spent a little over two months on the International Space Station. It will mark the first splashdown in 45 years for NASA astronauts and the first time a private company has ferried people from orbit.
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The SpaceX capsule that carried two astronauts into orbit has made a dramatic splashdown to close out a two-month test flight.

The capsule carrying Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

It is the first splashdown in 45 years for NASA astronauts and the first time a private company has brought people back from orbit.

Their return clears the way for another SpaceX crew flight as early as next month.

