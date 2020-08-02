McLennan County Public Health District reports two additional deaths due to COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announce Sunday, two more fatalities have been attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The 47th patient to die was a 62-year-old Hispanic female and the 48th was a 90-year-old White female.

31 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed Sunday bringing the total number of cases to date to 4,436.

There are 1,752 estimated active cases, 2,636 estimated cases which have recovered and there have been 48 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The Public Health District made note that they continue to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and encourage residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread. COVID-19 affects every sector of our community.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.