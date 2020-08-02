Search underway for missing man at area lake

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A search is underway for a man who went under water and did not come back up Saturday at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

Officials say the man was riding an inner tube behind a boat in the area of Dana Peak Park.

“At this time, he has not been located and search efforts will begin again in the morning,” said Lt. Bob Reinhard with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is assisting in the search.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.