Waco: Special birthday party held for Chris Barrington

Chris Barrington, a 31-year-old with special needs, had his second birthday party in his life on Saturday.
Chris Barrington, a 31-year-old with special needs, had his second birthday party in his life on Saturday.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been one year since Chris Barrington received his first birthday party ever.

On Saturday, he got his second.

Barrington has special needs and lived with his father most of his life.

When his father became sick with late-stage leukemia, he wandered off and was found walking down Highway 84 alone.

With no immediate family, his junior high teacher, Michell Girard, became his caretaker.

With her help, the JMB foundation and thousands of others donating online, he received his first ever birthday, Thanksgiving and Christmas last year.

Today, Barrington turned 31-years-old and celebrated his second birthday party.

Girard says even after all the generosity, she’s still grateful to learn deeply about love from Barrington.

“I wonder what I did to do to deserve him,” she said.

“How did he receive these blessings from so many others? It’s amazing to see how God has orchestrated all of this.”

Girard says she hopes the generosity shown to Barrington and his new-found family can be shown to the entire world.

