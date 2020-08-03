2 arrested in connection to vandalism of predominantly black churches

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - At least two people have been arrested in connection to the vandalism of two predominantly Black churches in the city of Gatesville.

Authorities confirmed that one of the people arrested was 19-year-old Nickolas Callen Harborth. According to jail records, Harborth was booked and charged Saturday with criminal mischief, damage/destroy worship or school.

Last week, suspects spray-painted what appeared to be satanic and anarchy symbols on the front of Mt. Cavalry Church of God at 128 North 12th Street. A window was broken out at the nearby Sweet Home Baptist Church at 511 North 14th Street.

Harborth remains in the Coryell County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.