7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

In this July 24, 2020, file photo, members of the St. Louis Cardinals wait to be introduced before the start of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in St. Louis. The Cardinals 4-game series against the Detroit Tigers was postponed Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after more Cardinals players and staff staffers test positive for COVD-19. The series was to have been played in Detroit from Tuesday through Thursday.
In this July 24, 2020, file photo, members of the St. Louis Cardinals wait to be introduced before the start of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in St. Louis. The Cardinals 4-game series against the Detroit Tigers was postponed Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after more Cardinals players and staff staffers test positive for COVD-19. The series was to have been played in Detroit from Tuesday through Thursday.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team's four-game series at Detroit.

The series was to have been played at Comerica Park from Tuesday through Thursday.

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Monday that five of those who tested positive did not show symptoms. Mozeliak said the others did — headaches, cough, sniffles, low-grade fever.

St. Louis has been in quarantine since Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Cardinals' series last weekend was postponed. The team is being tested daily.

St. Louis last played July 29 at Minnesota and is tentatively set to resume its schedule this Friday at home against the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals are the second team sidelined by the novel coronavirus since the season started July 23.

The Miami Marlins are set to resume play Tuesday in Baltimore following an outbreakin their traveling party that sidelined half the players. Miami has not played since July 26.

Because the outbreak occurred in the visiting clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies were sidelined for a week while they were tested daily.

In another virus development, the Field of Dreams game in Iowa was postponed until 2021. The game at a new ballpark on the cornfield adjacent to the site of the 1989 movie had been planned for Aug. 13 in Dyersville.

The Chicago White Sox originally were to host the New York Yankees, who were replaced by St. Louis because of MLB’s new schedule. The White Sox will be one of the teams next year, the opponent not determined.

