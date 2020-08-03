A Nice Start To The Week Before Triple-Digits Return

It’ll be another nice evening with temperatures in the 80′s after sunset. After that we dip down into the upper 70′s overnight before cooling to the upper 60′s to start your Monday. A couple of stray showers will be possible Monday morning as we’ll see a small convergence boundary, but otherwise we’ll be dry going throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 90′s during the afternoon.

After that, Gulf moisture slowly returns to the viewing area in addition to our infamous ridge of high pressure. This means the hot, muggy weather will return by the middle of the week, with a slight rain chance east of I-35 on Wednesday because of it. Be ready to feel the heat, because we’ll be seeing triple-digits by Wednesday and we’ll continue seeing highs just like that all the way through the following week.

