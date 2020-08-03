Afghan forces retake prison after deadly attack by IS group

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (AP) - Militants affiliated with the Islamic State group stormed a prison in eastern Afghanistan in a daylong siege that a government official says left at least 39 people dead and freed nearly 400 of their fighters before security forces restored order.

The attack underscored that the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan is still a formidable presence, and it highlights the challenges ahead as U.S. and NATO forces begin to withdraw following Washington’s peace deal with the Taliban.

A provincial official says at least 10 of the dead were IS militants who staged the jailbreak at the prison in Jalalabad.

The rest of the dead were believed to be prisoners, civilians and Afghan forces.

