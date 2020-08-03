Advertisement

Baylor details precautions as start of fall term approaches

With the start of the fall term just three weeks away, Baylor University Monday released details of the precautions the school is taking to curb COVID-19. (Baylor University photo/file)
(KWTX)
Aug. 3, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX)

With the start of the fall term just three weeks away, Baylor University President Dr. Linda Livingstone Monday, in an email to students, parents, faculty and staff, released details of the precautions the school is taking to curb COVID-19.

“Our university partner Aramark Facilities Services has developed an in-depth plan that focuses on many key areas of best practices and technological innovations while following or exceeding the most up-to-date recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health authorities,” Livingstone said in the email

“Some of the safety procedures and implementations across campus will be clear and evident, while others may not be immediately seen or heard,” she said in the email, including UV-C air filtration system in most residence halls s that use ultraviolet light to kill airborne pathogens and microorganisms including mold, bacteria and viruses.

The plan also includes “instituting social distanced lines where queues would form” such as in dining halls and the bookstore, as well as designated entry and exit doors;  reducing occupancy levels in buildings and rooms; “altering traffic flow patterns and adding robotic cleaning services; improving indoor air quality through increased outside air circulation and such “state of the art filtration technologies like HEPA filters and UVC-C light treatments” as well as cleaning of select air ducts; increased cleaning and hygiene including mandatory face coverings, hand sanitizer stations, frequent cleaning of frequently touched areas, and the use of electrostatic sprayers to augment disinfection in high-traffic and frequently touched areas.

The school is also placing signage “to help provide direction and information (and) recurring information from campus partners.”  

More than 550 hand sanitizer dispensers and more than 550 sanitizing wipe receptacles have been installed across the campus, drinking fountains have been placed off limits to prevent community spread, Plexiglas barriers have been installed in offices and other places where six feet of social distance can’t be maintained and hand dryers have been turned off or removed and replaced with paper towel dispensers.

COVID-19 test kits have been mailed for faculty, staff and students and should arrive over the next two weeks.

I cannot stress enough for our students how important it is that you take the test as soon as you receive it and mail the sample back the same day as you take the test. This is a crucial step in ensuring a safe return to campus for all of us,” she wrote.

“Let’s all continue to do our part over the next several weeks in preparing for the fall semester by social distancing, wearing face coverings, practicing hand sanitation and avoiding large gatherings and groups,” she wrote.

