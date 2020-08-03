Charlie Daniels’ Volunteer Jam now a tribute concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Charlie Daniel’s Volunteer Jam will still go on, but now it will be a tribute to him.

Daniels died earlier this month at the age of 83.

Alabama, Ricky Skaggs, Old Crow Medicine Show, Junior Brown and CeCe Winans will play the concert, set for Feb. 22 in Nashville.

Other performers include Charley Pride, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, .38 Special, the Marshall Tucker Band and Chris Janson.

Daniels first played the concert in 1974 as a live recording session in Tennessee, the Volunteer State.

