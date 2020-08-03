Advertisement

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in Central Texas

Three more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, health officials reported Monday. (MGN)(KWQC)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, health officials reported Monday.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported the deaths of a 62-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman Monday afternoon.

Health officials reported three other deaths over the weekend including a 66-year-old woman whose death was reported on Saturday and a 62-year-old woman and a 90-year-old woman whose deaths were reported Sunday.

The county’s death toll from the virus now stands at 51.

