Advertisement

Five nurses charged in death of Texas detention center inmate

Adeola Adesomi, 41, Flor Estrada, 30, Timothy Forbush, 28, Kelly Robins, 52, and Lilian Okeri, 27.(Midland County Detention Center/Howard County Jail via KOSA)
Adeola Adesomi, 41, Flor Estrada, 30, Timothy Forbush, 28, Kelly Robins, 52, and Lilian Okeri, 27.(Midland County Detention Center/Howard County Jail via KOSA)(KWTX)
By KOSA
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Five nurses have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was in the custody of the Midland County Detention Center.

Adeola Adesomi, 41, Flor Estrada, 30, Timothy Forbush, 28, Kelly Robins, 52, and Lilian Okeri, 27, have all been charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and tampering with a government record.

Savion Hall died at a hospital in Lubbock on July 19, 2019.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation following Hall’s death, which was turned over to the Texas Rangers.

According to indictments obtained by KOSA, the suspects are accused of causing the death of Hall by failing to maintain records to allow proper medical care to be provided to him.

The indictment further states that the suspects are accused of making false entries on medical records involving Hall.

The five suspects were not employees with Midland County.

According to District Attorney Laura Nodolf, the suspects were contractors.

Nodolf says the State was delayed in presenting the case to a grand jury due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas man jailed in stabbing death of his 7-year-old brother

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By AP
A Texas man has been jailed on a capital murder charge after police say he fatally stabbed his 7-year-old brother.

News

Texas girl, 14, dies in weekend rollover

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KFDA
A 14-year-old Texas girl died after the pickup truck she was driving spun off the road and overturned multiple times.

News

Roof collapses on local fire department captain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A local fire department captain who was left partially unconscious after a roof collapse was treated at the scene and rejoined efforts to battle the flames.

News

Two teenagers arrested after 2 predominantly Black local churches vandalized

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two teenagers have been arrested after two predominantly Black local churches were vandalized.

Latest News

News

Weekend rollover leaves one man dead, sends 2 to local hospitals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A weekend rollover left a 22-year-old Central Texas man dead and sent two others to local hospitals with severe injuries.

News

Body of drowning victim recovered from local lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Searchers have recovered the body of a drowning victim from a local lake, the second in just a matter of days.

News

McLennan County Public Health District reports two additional deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announce Sunday, two more fatalities have been attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

News

Killeen: Beloved “Christmas Lady” remembered

Updated: 12 hours ago

Our Town

Killeen: Beloved “Christmas Lady” remembered

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Marilyn Caron, known as the “Christmas Lady” in Killeen for more than 20 years, passed away on Tuesday. Since then, her family is planning a special memorial to put on display next to the holiday decorations this Christmas.

News

Protesters demand justice for Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 1:07 AM CDT
|
By Rosemond Crown
Organizers say they hope to host weekly protests until they receive justice.