Advertisement

Jared Butler withdraws from draft, returning to Baylor for ‘unfinished business’

The Bears received great news on the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline
Jared Butler announced Monday that he will return for his junior season.
Jared Butler announced Monday that he will return for his junior season.(KWTX)
By David Cobb
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (CBS Sports) - The stage is set for one of the most-anticipated Baylor basketball seasons in program history after leading scorer Jared Butler announced Monday that he will return for his junior season. Butler, a 6-foot-3 guard with a smooth outside shot, said in a video posted to his social media accounts that one thing remained on his mind as he explored the NBA Draft process. It was "unfinished business."

"Baylor, I'm coming back," Butler said. "Let's go win a national championship." 

The idea is not all that far-fetched. The Bears are currently ranked No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 after a 26-4 season in which they spent five weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Baylor lost contributors Devonte Bandoo and Freddie Gillespie to graduation but will return its top three scorers in Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell, as well as do-it-all forward Mark Vital.

Butler is arguably the most-important piece. He averaged 16 points per game and hit 38.1% of his 3-point attempts as a sophomore while earning first-team All-Big 12 honors and some NBA Draft buzz. Butler said in his announcement that he interviewed with more than 20 NBA teams during the predraft process and got "very positive" feedback. But the unfinished business at Baylor stayed on his heart throughout the process.

“This place has been a second home for me since I stepped foot on campus. I’ve built relationships that will last a lifetime,” Butler said in his announcement. “Last season at Baylor was the most incredible experience of my basketball career. Going to battle night in and night out with my brothers and climbing all the way to No. 1 in the country, it was truly unforgettable. But then our season was cut short. We didn’t get the chance to finish what we started.”

Copyright 2020 CBS Sports. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Youth football league begins season with new procedures in place

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Mart coach scrambles to fill gaps in football schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

Youth football league begins season with new procedures in place

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Youth football leagues are gearing up for their fall seasons. A Waco United team held its first practice Saturday.

Sports

Mart coach scrambles to fill gaps in football schedule

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
High schools are scrambling to fill their football schedules for the upcoming season. After the McLennan county health authority rescinded the order delaying the start of in-person classes and on-campus activities.

Latest News

Sports

Friends remember the legacy of a former Waco athlete

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT

Sports

Friends remember the legacy of a former Waco athlete

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Maurice Robert passed away Monday at 69 years old. He was the first baseball All-American at MCC, and still holds the all time best season batting average, and slugging percentage.

Sports

SEC announces schedule changes, Baylor-Ole Miss canceled

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Effectively, the Baylor-Ole Miss game scheduled for September 6 has been canceled.

Sports

West Trojans happy to be starting on time again

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The headache has been avoided for now since McLennan County on Tuesday rescinded its delay on athletics.

Sports

Baylor men’s tennis head coach resigns

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Baylor’s Brian Boland resigned from his position as men’s tennis head coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Sports

Superintendents meet with county health officials

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT