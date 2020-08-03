Kanye West fails to make Massachusetts presidential ballot

BOSTON (AP) - Kanye West apparently did not try to get on the Massachusetts ballot as a presidential candidate in November.

Debra O’Malley, spokeswoman for Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin, says no one representing West took out nomination papers.

The deadline to submit 5,000 signatures necessary to get on the state’s ballot was Tuesday.

West has missed the ballot deadline in several states, but he will appear on Oklahoma’s ballot. \

