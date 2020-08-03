Advertisement

Killeen: Beloved “Christmas Lady” remembered

Marilyn Caron, known as the "Christmas Lady" in Killeen for more than 20 years, passed away last Tuesday.
Marilyn Caron, known as the "Christmas Lady" in Killeen for more than 20 years, passed away last Tuesday.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Since then, her family is planning a special memorial to put on display next to the holiday decorations this Christmas.

Mitzi Cina, Marilyn’s daughter, says her entire childhood was filled with memories of a winter wonderland in her own front yard.

Marilyn Caron's home has been decorated inside and out with Christmas lights for more than 20 years.
“I see this as her baby,” she said.

With such a big reputation in Central Texas during the holiday season, where did her love for Christmas decorations come from?

“My father said when they got married, somebody gave them two boxes of Christmas decorations as a wedding gift,” Cina said.

“I think that’s what set it all in motion.”

Marilyn’s husband, Daniel Caron, says as time went on, her obsession grew.

With David serving in the Army, the family was stationed at Fort Hood in 1984.

When they settled into their home in Killeen, Marilyn continued to decorate, having guests and their families take a stroll through her Christmas portal every year.

“It was kind of a progressive obsession,” he said.

“It made her want to do more because she felt the need for a little competition.”

Unfortunately, that competitive spirit ended. She died on July 28 at 71.

With the future of the house and its decorations unknown, Daniel says Christmas will never be the same.

“No matter how we do it or what we do with it, it’ll never be as good when she did it,” he said.

“She had an imagination that wouldn’t quit and it was something that consumed her every day of every year. She was a big part of my life and will always be a big part of my life.”

