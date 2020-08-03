Advertisement

Lucky No.7: Taylor Swift nabs 7th No.1 album with ‘folklore’

To no one’s surprise, Taylor Swift’s surprise album “folklore” is dominating the music charts. (CNN/file)
To no one’s surprise, Taylor Swift’s surprise album “folklore” is dominating the music charts. (CNN/file)(CNN, Pool)
By AP
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - To no one’s surprise, Taylor Swift’s surprise album “folklore” is dominating the music charts.

Swift’s eighth album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart this week, marking the best first-week sales of the year and giving the pop star her seventh No. 1 title on the chart.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the album sold 846,000 equivalent albums in the U.S. based on a combination of sales and streams.

The last album to sell more units in a single week?

Swift’s “Lover” album, released last August.

The success makes Swift the first artist to have seven different albums sell at least 500,000 albums in a single week.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Two teenagers arrested after 2 predominantly Black local churches vandalized

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Two teenagers have been arrested after two predominantly Black local churches were vandalized.

Health

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in Central Texas

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, health officials reported Monday.

Entertainment

U.S. marshals auction Fyre Festival merchandise

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By AP
The Fyre Festival in the Bahamas never happened, but you can still wear the merchandise.

Entertainment

Charlie Daniels’ Volunteer Jam now a tribute concert

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By AP
Charlie Daniel’s Volunteer Jam will still go on, but now it will be a tribute to him.

Entertainment

Kanye West fails to make Massachusetts presidential ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Kanye West apparently did not try to get on the Massachusetts ballot as a presidential candidate in November.

Latest News

Entertainment

Steve McQueen sets 3 premieres at New York Film Festival

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Three original films by Oscar-winner Steve McQueen will debut at the New York Film Festival this year, organizers said Monday.

Health

Baylor details precautions as start of fall term approaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
With the start of the fall term just three weeks away, Baylor University Monday released details of the precautions the school is taking to curb COVID-19.

State

Five nurses charged in death of Texas detention center inmate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOSA
Five nurses have been charged in connection with the death of a Texas detention center inmate.

State

Texas girl, 14, dies in weekend rollover

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFDA
A 14-year-old Texas girl died after the pickup truck she was driving spun off the road and overturned multiple times.

State

Ceremonies for El Paso shooting anniversary shaped by virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
Events to commemorate the 2019 shooting at a Walmart in El Paso that left 23 dead have been reshaped by the coronavirus.