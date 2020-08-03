Roof collapses on local fire department captain

A Groesbeck Fire Department captain who was left partially unconscious over the weekend after a roof collapse was assessed at the scene and rejoined efforts to battle the flames.

Capt. Bryce Worsham was helping battle a house fire at around 10 p.m. Saturday in LCR 794 when the roof collapsed, striking him in the helmet.

Capt. Thomas Lammons pulled Worsham from the house.

After he was assessed by a paramedic, he “declined further treatment and continued fire suppression and overhaul,” Groesbeck Fire-Rescue said in A Facebook post.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.