Some Scattered Rain Today, Heat Building Soon

Temperatures were still toasty this weekend, but the drop in humidity past Friday’s cold front was well welcomed indeed! Temperatures will stay near and slightly below average today in the mid-to-upper 90s. For some Central Texans, rain relief may be on the way today. A weak frontal boundary is expected to creep through the atmosphere this afternoon and could spark some scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly west of the I-35 corridor. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies will warm close to average in the mid-to-upper 90s, but the pop-up showers and storms are expected to form around 3 PM this afternoon. Today’s rain chances are near 40% but the 40% rain chance is only for western Bell, Lampasas, Coryell, San Saba, Mills, and Hamilton County. Counties along I-35, including McLennan County, eastern Bell County, and Hill County, only have a 30% chance of rain and most in this area may stay dry.

After today’s chance for showers and thunderstorms, high temperatures will be the weather story for Central Texas. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies each and every day with no chance for rain (outside of a 10% chance Wednesday) and highs near or even over 100°. High temperatures should be near the triple-digits thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving in.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.