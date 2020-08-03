Stocks rally worldwide, S&P 500 back to within 3% of record
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street and around the world Monday following several encouraging reports on the economy.
The S&P 500 added another 0.7% onto its four-month winning streak.
The benchmark index is now back within 3% of the record high it set in February.
Big Tech led the way higher again, and Microsoft and Apple alone accounted for much of the S&P 500′s gain.
Earlier, reports showed that manufacturing improved across much of the world, including in Europe and the United States.
Treasury yields, small-company stocks and crude oil prices also rose.
