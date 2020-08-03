Texas girl, 14, dies in weekend rollover

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A 14 year old girl has died after a single vehicle accident on County Road 11 one mile west of Panhandle.

Saturday at around 3:10 p.m. a Ford 350 driven by a 14-year-old girl was eastbound on County Road 11 at a high rate of speed when it began to fishtail causing the driver to lose control.

The truck spun around off of the roadway into a ditch where it rolled over multiple times.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Carson County Justice of the Peace, Jean Hardman.

A 14 year old passenger from Pampa was wearing a seat belt and was treated at the scene and released to her guardian.

The accident remains under investigation.

