Texas man jailed in stabbing death of his 7-year-old brother

HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) – A Texas man has been jailed on a capital murder charge after police say he fatally stabbed his 7-year-old brother in a Fort Worth suburb.

Haltom City police say officers were sent to a home at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and found Jacob Gabriel Brito with multiple stab wounds.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police Chief Cody Phillips says officers found Isidro Brito Bruno, 20, nearby with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound.

He was taken to a hospital and then was jailed Sunday on a $250,000 bond.

Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.

