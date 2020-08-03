Texas man jailed in stabbing death of his 7-year-old brother
HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) – A Texas man has been jailed on a capital murder charge after police say he fatally stabbed his 7-year-old brother in a Fort Worth suburb.
Haltom City police say officers were sent to a home at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and found Jacob Gabriel Brito with multiple stab wounds.
The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police Chief Cody Phillips says officers found Isidro Brito Bruno, 20, nearby with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound.
He was taken to a hospital and then was jailed Sunday on a $250,000 bond.
Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.
