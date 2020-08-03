Advertisement

Thieves escape with $8,000 from local convenience store

Police released surveillance photos Monday of two men wanted in the theft of about $8,000 from a local convenience store. (Temple Police Dept. photos)
Police released surveillance photos Monday of two men wanted in the theft of about $8,000 from a local convenience store. (Temple Police Dept. photos)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - lice released surveillance photos Monday of two men wanted in the theft of about $8,000 from a Temple convenience store.

Few details were provided, but the theft occurred on July 11 at the store near the 1300 block of South 31st Street.

The two may have escaped in a gray four-door sedan with Florida license plates.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Three more die of COVID-19 in Central Texas, state death toll tops 7,000

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died as the statewide death toll rose to more than 7,000 Monday.

News

Two teenagers arrested after 2 predominantly Black local churches vandalized

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Two teenagers have been arrested after two predominantly Black local churches were vandalized.

Health

Baylor details precautions as start of fall term approaches

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
With the start of the fall term just three weeks away, Baylor University Monday released details of the precautions the school is taking to curb COVID-19.

State

Five nurses charged in death of Texas detention center inmate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOSA
Five nurses have been charged in connection with the death of a Texas detention center inmate.

Latest News

State

Texas girl, 14, dies in weekend rollover

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFDA
A 14-year-old Texas girl died after the pickup truck she was driving spun off the road and overturned multiple times.

State

Ceremonies for El Paso shooting anniversary shaped by virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AP
Events to commemorate the 2019 shooting at a Walmart in El Paso that left 23 dead have been reshaped by the coronavirus.

State

Texas man jailed in stabbing death of his 7-year-old brother

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AP
A Texas man has been jailed on a capital murder charge after police say he fatally stabbed his 7-year-old brother.

News

Roof collapses on local fire department captain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local fire department captain who was left partially unconscious after a roof collapse was treated at the scene and rejoined efforts to battle the flames.

News

Weekend rollover leaves one man dead, sends 2 to local hospitals

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A weekend rollover left a 22-year-old Central Texas man dead and sent two others to local hospitals with severe injuries.

News

Body of drowning victim recovered from local lake

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Searchers have recovered the body of a drowning victim from a local lake, the second in just a matter of days.