Thieves escape with $8,000 from local convenience store

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - lice released surveillance photos Monday of two men wanted in the theft of about $8,000 from a Temple convenience store.

Few details were provided, but the theft occurred on July 11 at the store near the 1300 block of South 31st Street.

The two may have escaped in a gray four-door sedan with Florida license plates.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

