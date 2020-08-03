Advertisement

Thousands remain evacuated from Southern California wildfire

The Apple Fire burns in Banning, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP)
The Apple Fire burns in Banning, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP)(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By AP
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANNING, Calif. (AP) - Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders early Monday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size and forced crews to battle flames in triple-digit heat.

The fire in Riverside County has consumed more than 31 square miles of dry brush and timber. It is 5% contained.

One home and two outbuildings have been destroyed.

No injuries are reported.

A huge smoke plume was visible for miles around and contributed to poor air quality.

The National Weather Service says “dangerously hot conditions” are expected to continue.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

