Three more BU athletes test positive for COVID-19

Three more Baylor athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Monday. (File)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three more Baylor athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Monday.

Since June 1, 45 athletes have tested positive for the virus.

Three cases were active Monday.

The new cases involve athletes from multiple sports, not all of whom are in Waco, the school said.

Two of the cases were symptomatic and one was asymptomatic.

Seven athletes were being monitored Monday, including primary contacts.

