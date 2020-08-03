Trump claims authority to issue order on mail-in votes

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is claiming he has the authority to issue an executive order on mail-in ballots, though it is unclear what he could do to curtail the practice.

Mr. Trump told reporters at a White House press conference Monday: “I have the right to do it. We haven’t gotten there yet, we’ll see what happens.”

Mr. Trump is arguing that the increasing use of voting by mail could increase election fraud and uncertainty.

Mr. Trump adds that Republicans are planning to file suit as soon as Tuesday to try to block Nevada’s expansion of mail-in voting.

Despite Mr. Trump's claim, nearly all election procedures are governed on a state-by-state basis, with the remainder set by Congress or enshrined in the Constitution.

