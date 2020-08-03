Advertisement

US manufacturing shows further improvement in July

U.S. manufacturing showed further improvement in July with a key gauge of activity rising for a second straight month. (File)
U.S. manufacturing showed further improvement in July with a key gauge of activity rising for a second straight month. (File)(WNDU)
By AP
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. manufacturing showed further improvement in July with a key gauge of activity rising for a second straight month.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose to 54.2 last month, up from a June reading of 52.6.

Any reading above 50 signals that U.S. manufacturing is expanding.

The June increase had put the index back in expansion territory after it had fallen below 50, indicating a recession in manufacturing, back in March as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the overall economy into a deep recession.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

Lord & Taylor is latest retailer to file for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
New York landmark retailer Lord & Taylor has filed for bankruptcy.

Business

With loan money gone, restaurants are at mercy of virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AP
Many restaurants that got coronavirus relief loans have spent the money and now find themselves in the same precarious position as in the pandemic’s early days.

Business

Big Tech props up Wall Street as S&P 500 closes winning July

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By AP
Stocks staged a late rally on Wall Street Friday, closing out their fourth straight winning month.

Business

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By AP
Two U.S. astronauts about to make the first splashdown in 45 years say they have seasick bags ready to use if needed.

Latest News

Business

Wages and benefits grow at slowest pace in 3 years

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wages and benefits for U.S. workers rose at the slowest pace in three years in the April-June quarter.

Business

US consumer spending up 5.6%, but virus could stall gains

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT
|
By AP
American consumers increased their spending in June by a solid 5.6%.

Business

Exxon Mobil reports Q2 loss of $1.08 billion

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT
|
By AP
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.08 billion.

Business

Champagne losing its fizz as global pandemic clobbers sales

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT
|
By AP
Champagne is losing its fizz.

Business

Wall Street slips, but tech strength helps it pare losses

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wall Street closed broadly lower Thursday, but another indefatigable rise for big tech stocks helped the market trim its losses from earlier in the day.

Business

US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT
|
By AP
The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter.