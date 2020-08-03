Advertisement

U.S. marshals auction Fyre Festival merchandise

If you didn't manage to attend the ill-fated Fyre Festival, you can still own a piece of fest paraphernalia.
By AP
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The Fyre Festival in the Bahamas never happened, but you can still wear the merchandise.

The U.S. Marshals Service is selling hoodies, sweatpants, hats, wristbands and commemorative coins bearing the Fyre Festival logo.

Some even have the slogan, “A conspiracy to change the entertainment world.”

Proceeds will benefit the victims of Billy McFarland, the festival’s organizer who pleaded guilty to defrauding investors of $26 million and to a ticket-selling scheme.

Blink-182, Major Lazer and Migos were among the acts booked to play the luxurious festival over two spring weekends in 2017 on the Bahamian island of Exuma.

The Texas auction house Gaston and Sheehan is running the auction through Aug. 13.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

