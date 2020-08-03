Advertisement

US Treasury projects record Q3 borrowing of $947 billion

The U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Washington.
The U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is projecting government borrowing of $947 billion in the current July-September period, which would be a record for the quarter but down from the all-time high of $2.75 trillion in this year's second quarter .

Treasury officials announced Monday that the government also plans to borrow $1.22 trillion in the October-December period.

Those amounts include $1 trillion in expected borrowing to finance another economic stimulus package, which is tied up in negotiations between Democrats and Republicans.

Treasury officials said the $1 trillion amount, spread over this quarter and the October-December period, is essentially a place holder since both sides remain far apart in how much the country should provide in economic support on top of the more than $3 trillion Congress has already provided.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in Central Texas

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, health officials reported Monday.

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 Ga. school district employees positive for virus

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|

Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By AP
Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill are set to resume, but the path forward promises to be challenging.

International

Mexico’s school year to begin with instruction on television

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Distance learning will begin for more than 30 million Mexican school children Aug. 24, but a return to classrooms will remain an uncertain goal.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some parents forming ‘pandemic pods’ to teach their kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s August, and kids are going back to school. Some children will go to physical classrooms, but some parents are forming what are being called “pandemic pods.”

Health

Baylor details precautions as start of fall term approaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
With the start of the fall term just three weeks away, Baylor University Monday released details of the precautions the school is taking to curb COVID-19.

Coronavirus

California becomes first state to top 500,000 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
It's a record that no one envies.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

Coronavirus

Will the ‘Town Too Tough to Die’ survive the coronavirus pandemic?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Egan
Gov. Doug Ducey’s first stay-at-home order, issued in March, shut down the town. The order stopped tourists from traveling, silencing the sounds of gun shows, music from saloons and the laughter from smiling visitors.

National

Tombstone, 'Town too tough to die,' faces coronavirus challenges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
As the coronavirus continues to spread through Arizona, we’ve learned no community is immune to its impact. That includes Tombstone.