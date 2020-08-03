Advertisement

Waco: City manager files proposed budget

Waco’s city manager has filed a proposed budget that reflects the impact of COVID-19 on revenue and spending. (City of Waco photo/file)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco City Manager Bradley Ford filed a proposed budget Monday that calls for general fund expenditures of $153.71 million, an increase of less than 1%, which includes the use of $7.98 million from reserves and assignments for one-time expenses and maintains the property tax rate at 77.6232 cents per $100 valuation.

The tax rate has not changed since fiscal year 2014.

“I believe this proposed budget allows the City of Waco to not only continue to provide the level of service Wacoans expect, but also to provide for new initiatives in alignment with the council’s goals such as a new community policing initiative and a commitment to establishing programs that promote economic and racial equity in our community,” Ford said.

“This budget reduces the city’s recurring expenses to absorb recurring revenue losses without having to furlough or layoff any of our existing employees,” he said.

The budget estimates total general fund revenues of $145.73 million, $3.27 million less than during the last fiscal year, which can be attributed to a $1.03 million loss in property tax revenue and the loss of $3.02 million in sales tax revenue, stemming directly from restrictions ordered to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

The budget will presented to the council on Tuesday and the approved budget will be adopted on Sept. 1.

A public hearing and vote on the tax rate are scheduled for Sept. 8.

Initiatives included in the budget:

$1.8 million towards a high performing city government including (conditional) mid- year compensation adjustments for employees, expanded technology, management development, fiscal management & transparency.

$2.675 million to enhance the quality of life in Waco through a new Neighborhood Vitality initiative, $350,000 to refresh and update the Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan, and $2.1 million in capital for Parks improvements.

$3.3 million for Economic Development including $2.75 million for the Riverfront Development and a $250,000 annual increase in the City’s contribution to the Waco- McLennan County Economic Development Corporation.

$667,000 to begin building a culture of equity in the City. Included within this category are: $125,000 to staff an Office of Equity in the City Manager’s Office and $542,000 for various equity centered purchasing and development programs.

$2.1 million to keep Waco safe and vibrant including $1.5 million for a new Community Oriented Policing initiative and $600,000 to fund 7 new apparatus in the Fire Department.

To ensure the sustainability and resiliency of the City, the FY21 budget includes funding and staff to: update regulations to improve the quality of new development, develop impact fees to shift the cost of infrastructure from existing citizens, expand the use of electric vehicles when cost savings are identified, and to develop a replacement program for over $7 million in roof and HVAC replacements at city facilities, taking into account energy efficiency and consideration of solar panels.

