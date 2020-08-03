Waco: Interim police chief sworn in

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Assistant Waco police Chief Frank Gentsch was sworn in Tuesday as the city’s interim police chief, succeeding Ryan Holt, who’s moving to city hall to begin a new job as assistant city manager to oversee the city’s police, fire and animal services departments, the Cameron Park Zoo and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Gentsch also served as interim chief after the retirement of former Chief Brent Stroman.

The city had named five finalists for the position, but in late June said the “COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the ongoing dialogue in the country surrounding the role of police has changed the environment for completing a hiring process for chief of police” and said the search for a permanent successor will be expanded.

Gentsch was commissioned as an officer in December 1981 and 18 months later on June 19, 1982, was shot twice and critically injured while investigating a suspicious person behind the bus station downtown.

He returned to full duty in January 1983.

He was promoted to assistant chief in February 2008.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.