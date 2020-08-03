Advertisement

Waco: Interim police chief sworn in

Assistant Waco police Chief Frank Gentsch was sworn in Tuesday as the city’s interim police chief. (Waco Police Dept. photo)
Assistant Waco police Chief Frank Gentsch was sworn in Tuesday as the city’s interim police chief. (Waco Police Dept. photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Assistant Waco police Chief Frank Gentsch was sworn in Tuesday as the city’s interim police chief, succeeding Ryan Holt, who’s moving to city hall to begin a new job as assistant city manager to oversee the city’s police, fire and animal services departments, the Cameron Park Zoo and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Gentsch also served as interim chief after the retirement of former Chief Brent Stroman.

The city had named five finalists for the position, but in late June said the “COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the ongoing dialogue in the country surrounding the role of police has changed the environment for completing a hiring process for chief of police” and said the search for a permanent successor will be expanded.

Gentsch was commissioned as an officer in December 1981 and 18 months later on June 19, 1982, was shot twice and critically injured while investigating a suspicious person behind the bus station downtown.

He returned to full duty in January 1983.

He was promoted to assistant chief in February 2008.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Waco sisters abducted at tire shop

Updated: moments ago
The Waco Police Department is asking for help locating two sisters allegedly taken from a Tire Shop

News

Wildfire spreads over 8,000 acres of rough Central Texas terrain

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Firefighters from around Central Texas were battling a wildfire Monday that spread over 8,000 acres of rough terrain in less than 24 hours.

Health

Baylor details precautions as start of fall term approaches

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Staff
With the start of the fall term just three weeks away, Baylor University Monday released details of the precautions the school is taking to curb COVID-19.

News

Thieves escape with $8,000 from local convenience store

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Police released surveillance photos Monday of two men wanted in the theft of about $8,000 from a local convenience store.

Our Town

Mexia: Former students mourn after the sudden loss of a revered educator

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Mexia is mourning the loss of longtime educator, Christian DJ, and frequent community volunteer Stephana High-Mitchell.

Latest News

News

Revered educator dies suddenly

Updated: 46 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Our Town

Waco: City manager files proposed budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Waco’s city manager has filed a proposed budget that reflects the impact of COVID-19 on revenue and spending.

News

Czech-inspired brewery, restaurant, bakery and boutique hotel under construction

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Business

Waco economist looks at recovery from economic downturn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A Waco economist said Monday that once a lasting solution to the COVID-19 issue is developed, long-term prospects for the national economy remain positive.

Sports

Three more BU athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Three more Baylor athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Monday.