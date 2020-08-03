Advertisement

Weekend rollover leaves one man dead, sends 2 to local hospitals

A weekend rollover left a 22-year-old Central Texas man dead and sent two others to local hospitals with severe injuries. (File)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A rollover early Saturday on westbound U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 just east of Killeen left one man dead and sent two others to local hospitals with what authorities described as “incapacitating injuries.”

Cameron Michael Dorsey, 22, of Fort Hood, died at the scene of the accident, which was reported just before 3 a.m. Saturday near the T.J. Mills exit.

Dorsey was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang when the car veered off the highway and in to a ditch, went airborne and overturned multiple times, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

Dorsey died at the scene.

One of his passengers, a 22-year-old man, was ejected.

He and the other passenger, a 23-year-old man, both were seriously injured.

The crash is under investigation.

