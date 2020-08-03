Advertisement

Wildfire spreads over 8,000 acres of rough Central Texas terrain

Firefighters from around Central Texas were battling a wildfire Monday in western San Saba County that spread over 8,000 acres of rough and rocky terrain in less than 24 hours. (San Saba Co. Sheriff's Office photo)
Firefighters from around Central Texas were battling a wildfire Monday in western San Saba County that spread over 8,000 acres of rough and rocky terrain in less than 24 hours. (San Saba Co. Sheriff's Office photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from around Central Texas were battling a wildfire Monday in western San Saba County that spread over 8,000 acres of rough and rocky terrain in less than 24 hours.

The Mays wildfire, which broke out at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday about 15 miles east of Brady near the San Saba-McCulloch county line was about 20% contained late Monday afternoon, an update on the National Wildfire Coordinating Group website said.

The fire is threatening multiple structures, the update said.

Ground crews were working Monday to establish a fire line around the blaze, working in coordination with aviation resources, the update said.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the area of the fire to ensure a safe operating environment for firefighting air crews.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Waco economist looks at recovery from economic downturn

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A Waco economist said Monday that once a lasting solution to the COVID-19 issue is developed, long-term prospects for the national economy remain positive.

Sports

Three more BU athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Three more Baylor athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Monday.

Health

Baylor details precautions as start of fall term approaches

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Staff
With the start of the fall term just three weeks away, Baylor University Monday released details of the precautions the school is taking to curb COVID-19.

Health

Three more die of COVID-19 in Central Texas, state death toll tops 7,000

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died as the statewide death toll rose to more than 7,000 Monday.

Tell Me Something Good

Czech-inspired brewery, restaurant, bakery and boutique hotel takes shape here

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Czech-inspired brewery, restaurant, bakery and boutique hotel is taking shape in Central Texas despite hurdles resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Thieves escape with $8,000 from local convenience store

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Police released surveillance photos Monday of two men wanted in the theft of about $8,000 from a local convenience store.

News

Two teenagers arrested after 2 predominantly Black local churches vandalized

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Two teenagers have been arrested after two predominantly Black local churches were vandalized.

State

Five nurses charged in death of Texas detention center inmate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOSA
Five nurses have been charged in connection with the death of a Texas detention center inmate.

State

Texas girl, 14, dies in weekend rollover

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KFDA
A 14-year-old Texas girl died after the pickup truck she was driving spun off the road and overturned multiple times.