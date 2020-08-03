Wildfire spreads over 8,000 acres of rough Central Texas terrain

SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from around Central Texas were battling a wildfire Monday in western San Saba County that spread over 8,000 acres of rough and rocky terrain in less than 24 hours.

The Mays wildfire, which broke out at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday about 15 miles east of Brady near the San Saba-McCulloch county line was about 20% contained late Monday afternoon, an update on the National Wildfire Coordinating Group website said.

The fire is threatening multiple structures, the update said.

Ground crews were working Monday to establish a fire line around the blaze, working in coordination with aviation resources, the update said.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the area of the fire to ensure a safe operating environment for firefighting air crews.

