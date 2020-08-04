2-a-days begin in Texas, Mart panthers welcome football back

MART, Texas (KWTX) - Small schools in Texas started the 2020 football season today. 1-A through 4-A schools could hold their first practice under UIL guidelines.

While this summer has been a roller coaster for high school football teams, Monday was a new beginning. It marked the start of the 2020 season.

For the three time defending state champions, the vision for this season is pretty clear.

“That’s the expectation when you play Mart football. A deep playoff run and putting yourself in a position to win a state championship,” said Mart’s head football coach, Kevin Hoffman.

Besides the masks, the Panthers looked like themselves already. The story last season was the amount of sophomores they played. So, now that group returns with some experience.

Their biggest concern right now, is making up for lost time when it comes to strength and conditioning.

“I feel like our guys could play a game, but the bigger issue is just getting game ready and getting in shape,” said Hoffman.

Mart’s first game will be against Teague on August 28.

