9,000-acre Central Texas wildfire 50% controlled
SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A wildfire that spread over about 9,000 acres in western San Saba County, threatening multiple structures was about 50% contained Tuesday evening.
The Mays wildfire, broke out at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday about 15 miles southwest of Richland Springs.
Crews battled the fire overnight and through the day Tuesday, using a drone to monitor progress as bulldozer operators worked to create containment lines.
A burnout operation was planned early Tuesday afternoon to reduce the amount of fuel available for the fire.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the area of the fire to ensure a safe operating environment for firefighting air crews.
