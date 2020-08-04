Advertisement

9,000-acre Central Texas wildfire 50% controlled

A wildfire that spread over thousands of acres in Central Texas, threatening multiple structures, was about 50% contained Tuesday evening. (San Saba Co. Sheriff's Office photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A wildfire that spread over about 9,000 acres in western San Saba County, threatening multiple structures was about 50% contained Tuesday evening.

The Mays wildfire, broke out at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday about 15 miles southwest of Richland Springs.

Crews battled the fire overnight and through the day Tuesday, using a drone to monitor progress as bulldozer operators worked to create containment lines.

A burnout operation was planned early Tuesday afternoon to reduce the amount of fuel available for the fire.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the area of the fire to ensure a safe operating environment for firefighting air crews.

