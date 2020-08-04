Advertisement

Area nurse paints portraits of those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19

Megan Nutt, a certified surgical technologist who works at both Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, was one of artist Amanda Dominguez’s subjects. (Courtesy photos)
Megan Nutt, a certified surgical technologist who works at both Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, was one of artist Amanda Dominguez’s subjects. (Courtesy photos)(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Amanda Dominguez, a nurse at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station and a member of the Aggie class of 2007, is painting portraits of frontline healthcare workers around the United States in their personal protective gear.

Megan Nutt, a certified surgical technologist who works at both Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, was one of her subjects.

The 2005 Marlin High School graduate typically works in operating rooms, but when the virus hit she was shifted to emergency rooms and the ICU to help deal with the influx of COVID-19 patients.

Early on, Megan was so concerned about bringing the virus home to her 13-year-old son, Hayden, she separated herself from him nearly two months, a sacrifice Amanda hoped to capture in her portrait.

“What is very self-sacrificing about Megan is that she avoided contact with her son for over a month so that she didn’t risk bringing COVID home to her son and I find that quite amazing and just a fearless leader and a fearless nurse on the front lines,” Amanda said.

Megan says the time apart was extremely challenging considering she’s always with her son.

“Oh yeah, it was very hard being way from him,” she said. “It was difficult mentally just to not see him and only be able to see him on the phone through a Zoom call or I would drive by to say ‘hi’ to him.”

Dominguez has painted 105 portraits so far of frontline workers in their personal protective gear.

She came up with the idea at the start of quarantine while watching Marvel movies with her children and realizing heroes who wear masks can be real, too.

“I started painting healthcare workers because I was inspired by other artists and felt called to paint their heroic story,” Amanda said.

Amanda has been painting since she was 11 and teaches art in a studio in College Station.

She began asking for submissions from healthcare workers on her Amanda Lynne artist Facebook page, which is where she connected with Megan.

Amanda said its selfless stories from all over the country like Megan’s that inspire her to paint and continue painting as she portrays real-life heroes in masks.

Submissions may be made through Amanda’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims another life in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed another life in Central Texas.

Health

Five members of local church test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five members of a local church have tested positive for COVID-19 and other test results are pending after about 20 members began to exhibit symptoms of the virus.

Health

Tents on BU campus will provide space for meals, music, mock court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Sixteen tents are going up on the Baylor campus to provide climate-controlled space for everything from meals to music to mock court.

Health

Texas attorney general upholds face mask requirements in courthouses, fines for violators

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
County officials may require face masks in courthouses and other county buildings and may impose fines for violators, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in an opinion Tuesday.

Latest News

Health

Central Texas couple dies from COVID-19; ‘It’s not a game,’ children say

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Children of a Central Texas couple killed by the Coronavirus are asking everyone to take it seriously.

Business

Waco economist looks at recovery from economic downturn

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A Waco economist said Monday that once a lasting solution to the COVID-19 issue is developed, long-term prospects for the national economy remain positive.

Sports

Three more BU athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Three more Baylor athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Monday.

Health

Three more die of COVID-19 in Central Texas, state death toll tops 7,000

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died as the statewide death toll rose to more than 7,000 Monday.

Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT
|
By AP
Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill are set to resume, but the path forward promises to be challenging.

International

Mexico’s school year to begin with instruction on television

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT
|
By AP
Distance learning will begin for more than 30 million Mexican school children Aug. 24, but a return to classrooms will remain an uncertain goal.