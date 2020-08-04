Area school band member tests positive for COVID-19

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) – A Clifton ISD school band member has tested positive for COVID-19, the district’s superintendent, Andy Ball, said in a letter to parents Tuesday.

“The student has not returned to district property since testing positive,” Ball wrote in the letter.

The student last had contact on campus with band students and staff on July 31, Ball wrote.

The district is suspending all band practices until Aug. 10 and is taking steps to sanitize any facilities in which the student may have been.

Ball advised those who attended #TeamCISD band practices at the same time as the student to monitor their health “for signs of symptoms” and should they develop them, to contact their healthcare providers.

Bosque County was reporting 135 confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data.

Sixty three diagnosed with the virus have recovered and two Bosque County residents have died.

