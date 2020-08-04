Central Texas couple dies from COVID-19; ‘It’s not a game,’ children say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The adult children of a Central Texas couple who died after contracting the novel coronavirus are urging Americans to take the virus seriously.

Moses Resendez Jr. and his sister, Marissa, said watching their parents suffer from COVID-19 was a nightmare.

“Please wear your masks,” Moses said. “It’s not a game. It’s out there, killing people. It killed my parents.”

Moses said that, back in May, his father quit wearing a mask in public. Soon afterwards, his father developed symptoms.

“He just kept getting worse and I would ask, ‘Dad, how’re you feeling? Are you okay?’ He’d say, ‘Yeah, son. I’m alright but I’m getting real weak,‘” Moses said.

Resendez Sr., a local pastor, tested positive at the end of June. His wife, Julia, also tested positive a few days later.

As they fought for their lives at home, then in the ICU, their children say they did what they could for their parents. They left food, clothes and warm blankets at their doorstep.

When their father passed away on July 16, Resendez Jr. says Julia became despondent.

“She was being put on the ventilator and she was scared,” Moses said, “She told us that if anything happens, she loves us.”

“After dad passed, she couldn’t eat,” Marissa said, “She couldn’t sleep. It really took a toll on her.”

Julia lost her battle to the virus on August 2.

Since both parents died, community members have started a gofundme page to help pay for funeral expenses.

While the family is grateful for the help, they say their biggest wish is for everyone to take the virus seriously.

“Stay home, stay safe and if you go out, please wear a mask,” Resendez Jr. said.

“It’s serious and the virus is killing people out there for real.”

Anyone wishing to help the family can donate on a Go Fund Me page.

