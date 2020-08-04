COVID-19 claims another life in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The new coronavirus has claimed another life in Bell County.

The death of the Harker Heights man in his 60s was announced Tuesday.

The man had been battling the virus since June.

The death was the 20th linked to the virus in Bell County.

The Bell County Health District reported 19 deaths earlier including a Killeen man in his 50s in ICU died who died on April 8, a Temple man in his 60s in intensive care who died on April 6 who died on April 6, a Temple woman in her 80s who had been diagnosed with the virus died on March 26; woman in her 90s who was a resident of West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on May 30; a resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on June 3; a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Weston Inn whose death was reported on June 9, a woman in her 70s who was transferred on June 1 from Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Scott & White Medical Center died on June 14; two men in their 80s whose deaths were reported on June 17, both of whom were residents of Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple; a man in his 60s whose was reported on June 19 who also was a former resident of Weston Inn; a woman in her 50s with underlying conditions whose death was reported on June 22; a man in his 90s who died on June 25; a Killeen woman in her 80s whose death was reported on June 29; a Bell County man in his 20s who died outside of the county whose death was reported on July 10; a Bell County man in his 70s whose death was reported on July 15; A Temple man in his 90s whose death was reported on July 17; a Killeen man in his 70s whose death was reported on July 17; a Killeen woman in her 70s whose death was reported on July 19, and a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights whose death was reported on July 29.

