Crash at Central Texas highway intersection leaves 2 dead

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) – A two-vehicle crash Monday evening at a highway intersection in Milam County left two area residents dead.

James Gordon Heckman, 74, and Diane E. Heckman, 70, both of Rockdale, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at around 5:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and FM 908.

The Heckmans were headed southeast on FM 908 in a 2008 Mazda SUV when James Heckman, who was driving, failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a southbound 2016 GMC Denali pickup towing an 18-foot trailer, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

The 34-year-old man who was driving the pickup and a 27-year-old man who was riding with him escaped injury, Washko said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.