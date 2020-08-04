Advertisement

Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price

This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." The film is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”
This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." The film is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”(Disney Enterprises, Inc. via AP)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - “Mulan” is no longer headed for a major theatrical release.

The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4.  

But this is no “Hamilton.”

Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”

The company plans to release it in theaters in areas where Disney+ is not available.

“Mulan,” a live-action remake of the animated film, was one of the first films affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of theaters.

Originally set for a late March release, “Mulan” has been delayed four times since. 

