Doncic’s triple-double sends Mavericks past Kings in OT

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Luka Doncic punctuated a triple-double with a tiebreaking shot with 1:57 left in overtime, leading the Dallas Mavericks past the Sacramento Kings 114-110.

Doncic had 34 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and seven rebounds before fouling out late in regulation. It was the Mavs’ first victory since arriving at Walt Disney World.

De’Aaron Fox had 28 points and Buddy Hield 21 but the Kings could not close out a game that controlled almost from the opening tip until the end of regulation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Jared Butler withdraws from draft, returning to Baylor for 'unfinished business'

