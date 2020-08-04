Advertisement

Extraco expansion ahead of schedule

Construction on the McLennan County Venue Project, the $34 million expansion of the Extraco Events Center, is a little ahead of schedule, officials say.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - While some things have slowed down due to COVID-19, others are moving full speed ahead including the McLennan County Venue Project.

Construction is in full-swing--and even ahead of schedule--over at the Extraco Events Center, officials told KWTX Monday.

“Really, COVID has not impacted the project, we continue to progress forward,” said Wes Allison, President/CEO, Extraco Events Center.  “It’s on-time, or actually a little bit ahead of time, we think that we’ll be right on-time for taking possession of the building sometime early next year and doing our first events in there in March.”

In May of 2017, McLennan County voters approved an increase in lodging and car rental taxes to pay for a $34 million expansion of the Extraco Events Center with a goal of attracting larger groups of tourists and visitors.

The Multi-Purpose Building is part of phase one.

"What is exciting is this is like no other facility we have here in Waco," said Allison.  "It's a beautiful building with all the first-class amenities you would expect."

He says the venue can be used for everything from weddings, conventions, trade shows, banquets--even basketball tournaments where six games can be played at once.

"You've got 80,000 square feet of multi-purpose space," said Allison.

Right now, construction workers are finishing up the exterior of the building, and the parking lot should be ready in time for the Heart O’ Texas Livestock Show and One HOT Rodeo in October.

"It (the construction) will actually add to our parking availability, we'll be able to use the front parking lot, the new parking lot with the new multi-purpose building, and so we'll see it developed over the next couple of months and be able to use it,' said Allison.

He says they're excited to be able to offer the venue to the public.

"We'll have a big kickoff and let everybody see all the great things we can do," said Allison.

The multi-purpose building is part of the first phase of the expansion which was originally estimated to take five years to complete as part of the larger 40-year project.

