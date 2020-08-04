Five members of local church test positive for COVID-19

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Five members of Victory Baptist Church at 502 West Business 190 in Copperas Cove have tested positive for COVID-19 and other test results are pending after about 20 members began to exhibit symptoms of the virus, according to a post on the church’s Facebook page.

A video that has since been deleted from the page indicated that members developed the symptoms after the appearance of a guest speaker from Iowa.

“Some of those who are sick are more severe than others. Please do everything you can to stay healthy and keep those around you healthy,” the post says.

“This has seemed to spread very easily and quickly. While most people are managing their symptoms well, those who have underlying issues and weaker systems are not doing as well.”

The church will continue only with Facebook live services at least through Sunday, the post said.

Church update: As of this afternoon we have about 20 people with COVID symptoms. Many of those have tested and are... Posted by Victory Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

As of Monday a total of 198 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Copperas Cove and 145 of the cases were active.

